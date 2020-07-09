22431 Caminito Pacifico

Amenities
Beautiful end unit with great views!! Main floor features a spacious living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen & 1/2 bath. The kitchen comes equipped with all appliances (range, oven, fridge & dishwasher). The attached garage has the washer & dryer & opens up to the kitchen for your convenience. The downstairs level has two bedrooms & a full bath. Many storage areas throughout the home. The whole home has just been re-painted including the kitchen cabinets. Kitchen has a new sink & counter tops as well. Minutes to shopping and easy freeway access. The amenities are endless.