22311 Caminito Tiburon

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly gym pool basketball court

Townhouse in 2 levels in a quiet residential neighborhood. No one above or below.

Centrally located in OC with 5 min access to I405/15/133 highways.

Access to community pool, BBQ area, gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts.

Unit comes with washer/dryer and refrigerator.

Can be rented furnished for $3195/month or unfurnished for $2995/month.

Will consider small pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit and monthly fee.

HOA is paid by owner, tenant responsible for utilities.