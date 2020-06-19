22311 Caminito Tiburon

Amenities
Townhouse in 2 levels in a quiet residential neighborhood. No one above or below.
Centrally located in OC with 5 min access to I405/15/133 highways.
Access to community pool, BBQ area, gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts.
Unit comes with washer/dryer and refrigerator.
Can be rented furnished for $3195/month or unfurnished for $2995/month.
Will consider small pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit and monthly fee.
HOA is paid by owner, tenant responsible for utilities.