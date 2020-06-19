All apartments in Laguna Hills
22311 Caminito Tiburon

22311 Caminito Tiburon · No Longer Available
Location

22311 Caminito Tiburon, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Townhouse in 2 levels in a quiet residential neighborhood. No one above or below.
Centrally located in OC with 5 min access to I405/15/133 highways.
Access to community pool, BBQ area, gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts.
Unit comes with washer/dryer and refrigerator.
Can be rented furnished for $3195/month or unfurnished for $2995/month.
Will consider small pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit and monthly fee.
HOA is paid by owner, tenant responsible for utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22311 Caminito Tiburon have any available units?
22311 Caminito Tiburon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 22311 Caminito Tiburon have?
Some of 22311 Caminito Tiburon's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22311 Caminito Tiburon currently offering any rent specials?
22311 Caminito Tiburon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22311 Caminito Tiburon pet-friendly?
Yes, 22311 Caminito Tiburon is pet friendly.
Does 22311 Caminito Tiburon offer parking?
No, 22311 Caminito Tiburon does not offer parking.
Does 22311 Caminito Tiburon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22311 Caminito Tiburon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22311 Caminito Tiburon have a pool?
Yes, 22311 Caminito Tiburon has a pool.
Does 22311 Caminito Tiburon have accessible units?
No, 22311 Caminito Tiburon does not have accessible units.
Does 22311 Caminito Tiburon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22311 Caminito Tiburon has units with dishwashers.
Does 22311 Caminito Tiburon have units with air conditioning?
No, 22311 Caminito Tiburon does not have units with air conditioning.
