22264 Caminito Danubo

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

Lease me! Irvine close community of Laguna Village offering Club house with Tennis, sports courts, pool and spa and surrounded by tree lined streets for walking/running. Newer Remodel 3 bed 2 ½ bath townhome , fresh and CLEAN with gated slate courtyard entrance. Kitchen, Living, dining, fireplace with mantel, deck, master bedroom and guest bath all on main level.

This is one of the very few homes that a seller added this additional ½ bath for guests, nice as keeps your Master bath area private.

Granite kitchen is light and bright with breakfast bar and eat in nook. Family room with fireplace and large dining area offers tree top views and large slider to deck for entertaining and relaxing. Downstairs, 2 more generous bedrooms (one with direct access to bath with shower over deep soaking tub and the other has it’s own exterior entrance by sliding glass door). Travertine and wood grain laminate flooring throughout, you have no carpet to deal with. Full size (gas or electric) laundry area in single car direct access garage with additional landlord paid first year overnight parking permit and guest parking. Newer HVAC system, Schools, shopping, fwys and Laguna Beach all right there.