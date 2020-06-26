All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 22264 Caminito Danubo.
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

22264 Caminito Danubo

22264 Caminito Danubo · No Longer Available




Location

22264 Caminito Danubo, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Lease me! Irvine close community of Laguna Village offering Club house with Tennis, sports courts, pool and spa and surrounded by tree lined streets for walking/running. Newer Remodel 3 bed 2 ½ bath townhome , fresh and CLEAN with gated slate courtyard entrance. Kitchen, Living, dining, fireplace with mantel, deck, master bedroom and guest bath all on main level.
This is one of the very few homes that a seller added this additional ½ bath for guests, nice as keeps your Master bath area private.
Granite kitchen is light and bright with breakfast bar and eat in nook. Family room with fireplace and large dining area offers tree top views and large slider to deck for entertaining and relaxing. Downstairs, 2 more generous bedrooms (one with direct access to bath with shower over deep soaking tub and the other has it’s own exterior entrance by sliding glass door). Travertine and wood grain laminate flooring throughout, you have no carpet to deal with. Full size (gas or electric) laundry area in single car direct access garage with additional landlord paid first year overnight parking permit and guest parking. Newer HVAC system, Schools, shopping, fwys and Laguna Beach all right there.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22264 Caminito Danubo have any available units?
22264 Caminito Danubo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 22264 Caminito Danubo have?
Some of 22264 Caminito Danubo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22264 Caminito Danubo currently offering any rent specials?
22264 Caminito Danubo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22264 Caminito Danubo pet-friendly?
No, 22264 Caminito Danubo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 22264 Caminito Danubo offer parking?
Yes, 22264 Caminito Danubo offers parking.
Does 22264 Caminito Danubo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22264 Caminito Danubo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22264 Caminito Danubo have a pool?
Yes, 22264 Caminito Danubo has a pool.
Does 22264 Caminito Danubo have accessible units?
No, 22264 Caminito Danubo does not have accessible units.
Does 22264 Caminito Danubo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22264 Caminito Danubo has units with dishwashers.
Does 22264 Caminito Danubo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22264 Caminito Danubo has units with air conditioning.
