All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 22222 Caminito Mescalero.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
22222 Caminito Mescalero
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:20 AM

22222 Caminito Mescalero

22222 Caminito Mescalero · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

22222 Caminito Mescalero, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
ROOM FOR RENT for a woman (single occupant)
Rent Includes: Utilities, internet, inside laundry, shared kitchen and living room (your guests are welcome), extra space in chest freezer and second refrigerator, storage in garage and extra garage space is available for an extra fee though street parking is never a problem. Include HOA amenities: pools, spas, grills, workout room and sports courts.

This is a 3BR townhome in a large HOA community and we are the end unit of a 4 unit building. I work from home so BR #2 is my office and I travel 30% - 40% of the time and my wife works and goes to bed early so you will likely have the place to yourself most of the time. Very quiet. Not gated but nobody enters the community unless they live there.

No smoking, no drugs, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22222 Caminito Mescalero have any available units?
22222 Caminito Mescalero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 22222 Caminito Mescalero have?
Some of 22222 Caminito Mescalero's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22222 Caminito Mescalero currently offering any rent specials?
22222 Caminito Mescalero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22222 Caminito Mescalero pet-friendly?
No, 22222 Caminito Mescalero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 22222 Caminito Mescalero offer parking?
Yes, 22222 Caminito Mescalero offers parking.
Does 22222 Caminito Mescalero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22222 Caminito Mescalero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22222 Caminito Mescalero have a pool?
Yes, 22222 Caminito Mescalero has a pool.
Does 22222 Caminito Mescalero have accessible units?
No, 22222 Caminito Mescalero does not have accessible units.
Does 22222 Caminito Mescalero have units with dishwashers?
No, 22222 Caminito Mescalero does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22222 Caminito Mescalero have units with air conditioning?
No, 22222 Caminito Mescalero does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College