22222 Caminito Mescalero

ROOM FOR RENT for a woman (single occupant)

Rent Includes: Utilities, internet, inside laundry, shared kitchen and living room (your guests are welcome), extra space in chest freezer and second refrigerator, storage in garage and extra garage space is available for an extra fee though street parking is never a problem. Include HOA amenities: pools, spas, grills, workout room and sports courts.



This is a 3BR townhome in a large HOA community and we are the end unit of a 4 unit building. I work from home so BR #2 is my office and I travel 30% - 40% of the time and my wife works and goes to bed early so you will likely have the place to yourself most of the time. Very quiet. Not gated but nobody enters the community unless they live there.



No smoking, no drugs, no pets