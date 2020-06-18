22216 Caminito Escobedo

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

View View View!!! Best value in Laguna Hills complete remodel. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Laguna Village condo nestled in a wooded setting with spectacular greenbelt and hillside views. There is an additional 380 sqft that has been finished off making a total of 1780 sqft. Spacious living on one level above private direct access 2 car garage and additional bonus room/den. Everything has been redone including new flooring, oversized ceramic tile in the kitchen, granite vanities in the bathrooms, 4.5' baseboards, soothing color palette , and hardware and fixtures. Wonderful kitchen features granite counter-tops, mosaic tile back-splash, espresso cabinets, and Bosch stainless steel appliances. Master suite boasts extra wide closet and access to rear patio. Fantastic location steps to the community pool, spa, and tennis courts. Easy freeway access and minutes from Irvine Spectrum shops.