Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

22216 Caminito Escobedo

22216 Caminito Escobedo · (949) 433-9668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22216 Caminito Escobedo, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$2,699

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
View View View!!! Best value in Laguna Hills complete remodel. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Laguna Village condo nestled in a wooded setting with spectacular greenbelt and hillside views. There is an additional 380 sqft that has been finished off making a total of 1780 sqft. Spacious living on one level above private direct access 2 car garage and additional bonus room/den. Everything has been redone including new flooring, oversized ceramic tile in the kitchen, granite vanities in the bathrooms, 4.5' baseboards, soothing color palette , and hardware and fixtures. Wonderful kitchen features granite counter-tops, mosaic tile back-splash, espresso cabinets, and Bosch stainless steel appliances. Master suite boasts extra wide closet and access to rear patio. Fantastic location steps to the community pool, spa, and tennis courts. Easy freeway access and minutes from Irvine Spectrum shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22216 Caminito Escobedo have any available units?
22216 Caminito Escobedo has a unit available for $2,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22216 Caminito Escobedo have?
Some of 22216 Caminito Escobedo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22216 Caminito Escobedo currently offering any rent specials?
22216 Caminito Escobedo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22216 Caminito Escobedo pet-friendly?
No, 22216 Caminito Escobedo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 22216 Caminito Escobedo offer parking?
Yes, 22216 Caminito Escobedo does offer parking.
Does 22216 Caminito Escobedo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22216 Caminito Escobedo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22216 Caminito Escobedo have a pool?
Yes, 22216 Caminito Escobedo has a pool.
Does 22216 Caminito Escobedo have accessible units?
No, 22216 Caminito Escobedo does not have accessible units.
Does 22216 Caminito Escobedo have units with dishwashers?
No, 22216 Caminito Escobedo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22216 Caminito Escobedo have units with air conditioning?
No, 22216 Caminito Escobedo does not have units with air conditioning.
