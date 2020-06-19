22112 Bianco

Amenities

Welcome to the beautiful and lovely five bedrooms and an additional office single story home. new windows, flooring , kitchen, redone bathrooms etc. View is fantastic, will bring you with conveniently located in the beautiful Orange County city of Laguna Hills. Built in 1972, very large family room and formal living room, dining area and open kitchen this beautifully updated and highly expanded home boasts rich bamboo and marque flooring, remodeled kitchen with custom back-splash and quartz counter-tops. Cozy living room and plenty of parking for all on the huge private driveway. Central heating, & a 2 Car attached garage, which houses the laundry, as well as additional storage, & a super private & enclosed back yard, gives plenty of room for Al Fresco dining, while listening to the peaceful sounds of water. Fabulous location with nearby parks, shopping centers, as well as easy freeway access. This beautiful single level home is truly well-maintained & move-in ready!