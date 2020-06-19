All apartments in Laguna Hills
22112 Bianco

22112 Bianco · (626) 229-2200
Location

22112 Bianco, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,690

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2539 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the beautiful and lovely five bedrooms and an additional office single story home. new windows, flooring , kitchen, redone bathrooms etc. View is fantastic, will bring you with conveniently located in the beautiful Orange County city of Laguna Hills. Built in 1972, very large family room and formal living room, dining area and open kitchen this beautifully updated and highly expanded home boasts rich bamboo and marque flooring, remodeled kitchen with custom back-splash and quartz counter-tops. Cozy living room and plenty of parking for all on the huge private driveway. Central heating, & a 2 Car attached garage, which houses the laundry, as well as additional storage, & a super private & enclosed back yard, gives plenty of room for Al Fresco dining, while listening to the peaceful sounds of water. Fabulous location with nearby parks, shopping centers, as well as easy freeway access. This beautiful single level home is truly well-maintained & move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22112 Bianco have any available units?
22112 Bianco has a unit available for $3,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22112 Bianco have?
Some of 22112 Bianco's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22112 Bianco currently offering any rent specials?
22112 Bianco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22112 Bianco pet-friendly?
No, 22112 Bianco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 22112 Bianco offer parking?
Yes, 22112 Bianco offers parking.
Does 22112 Bianco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22112 Bianco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22112 Bianco have a pool?
No, 22112 Bianco does not have a pool.
Does 22112 Bianco have accessible units?
No, 22112 Bianco does not have accessible units.
Does 22112 Bianco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22112 Bianco has units with dishwashers.
Does 22112 Bianco have units with air conditioning?
No, 22112 Bianco does not have units with air conditioning.
