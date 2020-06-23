All apartments in Laguna Hills
Laguna Hills, CA
2 Tierra Vista
2 Tierra Vista

2 Tierra Vista · No Longer Available
Location

2 Tierra Vista, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2 Tierra Vista Available 03/01/20 Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom home in a gated community with views! - Spacious, beautiful home in the gated community of Vista Firenze. Private location at the end of the cu-de-sac. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath updated home with wood flooring, 2 fireplaces, ceiling fans, and built in office/work station upstairs. Soaring vaulted ceilings and windows make this home airy and bright. Beautiful kitchen with solid maple cabinets and granite counters which opens into the family room making it perfect to entertain inside or out. Magnificent sunrise and sunset views from all rooms in the home. The master bedroom is a jewel onto itself, spectacular views, mirrored wardrobe closets. Relax in your over sized bathtub after a long day. Remodeled shower, and double sink vanity with marble top. Both bathroom have also been updated. Large wrap around back yard with trellis perfect for your BBQ and parties! Conveniently located next to local shopping and award winning school district.
Apply online at: www.hcmpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4512536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Tierra Vista have any available units?
2 Tierra Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 2 Tierra Vista have?
Some of 2 Tierra Vista's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Tierra Vista currently offering any rent specials?
2 Tierra Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Tierra Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Tierra Vista is pet friendly.
Does 2 Tierra Vista offer parking?
Yes, 2 Tierra Vista does offer parking.
Does 2 Tierra Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Tierra Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Tierra Vista have a pool?
No, 2 Tierra Vista does not have a pool.
Does 2 Tierra Vista have accessible units?
No, 2 Tierra Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Tierra Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Tierra Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Tierra Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Tierra Vista has units with air conditioning.
