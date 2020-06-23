Amenities

2 Tierra Vista Available 03/01/20 Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom home in a gated community with views! - Spacious, beautiful home in the gated community of Vista Firenze. Private location at the end of the cu-de-sac. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath updated home with wood flooring, 2 fireplaces, ceiling fans, and built in office/work station upstairs. Soaring vaulted ceilings and windows make this home airy and bright. Beautiful kitchen with solid maple cabinets and granite counters which opens into the family room making it perfect to entertain inside or out. Magnificent sunrise and sunset views from all rooms in the home. The master bedroom is a jewel onto itself, spectacular views, mirrored wardrobe closets. Relax in your over sized bathtub after a long day. Remodeled shower, and double sink vanity with marble top. Both bathroom have also been updated. Large wrap around back yard with trellis perfect for your BBQ and parties! Conveniently located next to local shopping and award winning school district.

No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4512536)