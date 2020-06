Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS END UNIT TOWNHOME with GREAT LOCATION! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is rarely available! It offers a very open floorplan with high ceilings and good size living room with cozy fireplace. The kitchen opens up to comfortable family that leads to very spacious backyard. This property has new carpet upstairs, new paint throughout and new dishwasher and refrigerator included. Two car attached garage with washer and dryer inside. This is a MUST SEE!!