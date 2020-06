Amenities

Great light and bright single level side by side duplex located in the heart of Laguna Village across street from the beach~ Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, gas stove and refrigerator. Hardwood floors in main living area, tile in kitchen and bath. Great Location within walking distance of beach,town,restaurants, shops. Front porch with ocean view. Garden area outside front door. Community laundry, off-street permitted parking. Water paid. Location! location! location!