970 Glenneyre Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located just one block from famous Thalia Street beach, this beautiful light and bright upper unit with some ocean views has been very nicely updated with driftwood colored vinyl plank flooring, new kitchen with white cabinetry, dark gray quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a small breakfast nook and nice sized living room. The bathroom has also been updated with the same color palette as the kitchen. The bedroom is generously sized and also has a nice closet. There is a beautiful common area patio to enjoy the cool ocean breeze or relax with your morning coffee. Great location in the heart of Laguna Village- easily walk to popular shops, restaurants and the beach! Community laundry and a single car garage!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.