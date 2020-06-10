All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:20 AM

970 Glenneyre Street

970 Glenneyre Street · No Longer Available
Location

970 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located just one block from famous Thalia Street beach, this beautiful light and bright upper unit with some ocean views has been very nicely updated with driftwood colored vinyl plank flooring, new kitchen with white cabinetry, dark gray quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a small breakfast nook and nice sized living room. The bathroom has also been updated with the same color palette as the kitchen. The bedroom is generously sized and also has a nice closet. There is a beautiful common area patio to enjoy the cool ocean breeze or relax with your morning coffee. Great location in the heart of Laguna Village- easily walk to popular shops, restaurants and the beach! Community laundry and a single car garage!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 Glenneyre Street have any available units?
970 Glenneyre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 970 Glenneyre Street have?
Some of 970 Glenneyre Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 Glenneyre Street currently offering any rent specials?
970 Glenneyre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 Glenneyre Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 970 Glenneyre Street is pet friendly.
Does 970 Glenneyre Street offer parking?
Yes, 970 Glenneyre Street offers parking.
Does 970 Glenneyre Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 970 Glenneyre Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 Glenneyre Street have a pool?
No, 970 Glenneyre Street does not have a pool.
Does 970 Glenneyre Street have accessible units?
No, 970 Glenneyre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 970 Glenneyre Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 970 Glenneyre Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 970 Glenneyre Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 970 Glenneyre Street does not have units with air conditioning.

