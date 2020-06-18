All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 875 Coast View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
875 Coast View Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

875 Coast View Drive

875 Coast View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

875 Coast View Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
Currently available for Summer 2019. Fully furnished short term rental- minimum one month. Beautiful family home with amazing ocean views. Spacious back yard with pool and entertaining area. The home consists of 3 bedrooms, plus large den/office/4th bedroom and 2 bathrooms. Three bedrooms and one bath on lower level of home with access to yard and pool. The den/office which can be used as 4th bedroom is located on the main level of the home with the 2nd bathroom. Great neighborhood, very quiet but still close to the beach and town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 Coast View Drive have any available units?
875 Coast View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 875 Coast View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
875 Coast View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 Coast View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 875 Coast View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 875 Coast View Drive offer parking?
No, 875 Coast View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 875 Coast View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 875 Coast View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 Coast View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 875 Coast View Drive has a pool.
Does 875 Coast View Drive have accessible units?
No, 875 Coast View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 875 Coast View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 875 Coast View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 875 Coast View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 875 Coast View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College