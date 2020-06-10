All apartments in Laguna Beach
845 Temple Hills Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

845 Temple Hills Drive

845 Temple Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

845 Temple Hills Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Enjoy stunning, panoramic ocean and Catalina views from this Mediterranean style home situated on a large lot in the heart of the Village of Laguna Beach. This beautiful home has been tastefully remodeled and includes three bedrooms, two baths, a family room, and an expansive deck for outdoor living at its finest. There is a private, enclosed rear yard and an inviting front courtyard entry adjacent to the attached garage. The privacy, gorgeous views and ideal location close to beaches, shops and restaurants make this a rare opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Temple Hills Drive have any available units?
845 Temple Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 845 Temple Hills Drive have?
Some of 845 Temple Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Temple Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
845 Temple Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Temple Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 845 Temple Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 845 Temple Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 845 Temple Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 845 Temple Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Temple Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Temple Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 845 Temple Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 845 Temple Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 845 Temple Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Temple Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 Temple Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 845 Temple Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 845 Temple Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
