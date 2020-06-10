845 Temple Hills Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Enjoy stunning, panoramic ocean and Catalina views from this Mediterranean style home situated on a large lot in the heart of the Village of Laguna Beach. This beautiful home has been tastefully remodeled and includes three bedrooms, two baths, a family room, and an expansive deck for outdoor living at its finest. There is a private, enclosed rear yard and an inviting front courtyard entry adjacent to the attached garage. The privacy, gorgeous views and ideal location close to beaches, shops and restaurants make this a rare opportunity.