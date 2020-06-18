All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

827 Catalina Street

827 Catalina · No Longer Available
Location

827 Catalina, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful fully remodeled Laguna Village apartment with yard, patio and garage. Three blocks to beaches, shops, restaurants, market and close to Forest Avenue. Two large bedrooms with gleaming oak floors, new full bath, new 3/4 bath and new gourmet kitchen with hi-end appliances. Air conditioning. Living room opens to fenced rock yard, patio and side yard. Laundry room is adjacent. The new kitchen opens to the living area and provides for counter eating or a dining area. Outside is a gates entry, garage with opener and an extra parking space. Great location for this nicely finished single level apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Catalina Street have any available units?
827 Catalina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 827 Catalina Street have?
Some of 827 Catalina Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Catalina Street currently offering any rent specials?
827 Catalina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Catalina Street pet-friendly?
No, 827 Catalina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 827 Catalina Street offer parking?
Yes, 827 Catalina Street offers parking.
Does 827 Catalina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Catalina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Catalina Street have a pool?
No, 827 Catalina Street does not have a pool.
Does 827 Catalina Street have accessible units?
No, 827 Catalina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Catalina Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 Catalina Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 827 Catalina Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 827 Catalina Street has units with air conditioning.

