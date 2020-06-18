827 Catalina Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful fully remodeled Laguna Village apartment with yard, patio and garage. Three blocks to beaches, shops, restaurants, market and close to Forest Avenue. Two large bedrooms with gleaming oak floors, new full bath, new 3/4 bath and new gourmet kitchen with hi-end appliances. Air conditioning. Living room opens to fenced rock yard, patio and side yard. Laundry room is adjacent. The new kitchen opens to the living area and provides for counter eating or a dining area. Outside is a gates entry, garage with opener and an extra parking space. Great location for this nicely finished single level apartment.