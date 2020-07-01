All apartments in Laguna Beach
763 S Coast

763 S Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

763 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
The Wind & Sea is a gorgeous luxury apartment community in the heart of downtown Laguna Beach, located just steps from the beach on the ocean side of Pacific Coast Hwy. Studios feature fully equipped kitchens with granite counters, appliances including gas range, refrigerator & even a dishwasher, beautifully decorated furnishings, fully upgraded baths, decks & all utilities included! Enjoy the inviting common courtyard with BBQ or take a stroll down to the beach, shops or one of Laguna's fine restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 763 S Coast have any available units?
763 S Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 763 S Coast have?
Some of 763 S Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763 S Coast currently offering any rent specials?
763 S Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 S Coast pet-friendly?
No, 763 S Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 763 S Coast offer parking?
No, 763 S Coast does not offer parking.
Does 763 S Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 763 S Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 S Coast have a pool?
No, 763 S Coast does not have a pool.
Does 763 S Coast have accessible units?
No, 763 S Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 763 S Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 763 S Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 763 S Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 763 S Coast does not have units with air conditioning.

