763 S Coast

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher all utils included recently renovated bbq/grill

The Wind & Sea is a gorgeous luxury apartment community in the heart of downtown Laguna Beach, located just steps from the beach on the ocean side of Pacific Coast Hwy. Studios feature fully equipped kitchens with granite counters, appliances including gas range, refrigerator & even a dishwasher, beautifully decorated furnishings, fully upgraded baths, decks & all utilities included! Enjoy the inviting common courtyard with BBQ or take a stroll down to the beach, shops or one of Laguna's fine restaurants.