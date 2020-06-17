752 Barracuda Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

A terrific opportunity to lease a well maintained, one level, single family home of 3 full bedrooms, 2.5 baths, attached 2 car garage. With its open and sunny courtyard entry to greet you, great place for entertaining; it exudes a feeling of relaxation and almost feels like being on vacation; all gives off a positive vibe. It is casual; conducive to entertaining, beach style living, entertaining. An appealing ocean view from the generous rear patio Can be seen from the major rooms and the Master bedroom. The home interiors have been freshly painted. a large open living room with fireplace and dining area, an open kitchen, large "family" room area makes for a great livable floorplan. The cul-de-sac street is a plus and easy to maintain plantings make for a fine residence and location. Close to the Montage Resort, shopping centers and beaches; also adjacent to Moulton Meadows Park for hiking and biking trails. A quick drive down the hill lands you close to Victoria Beach access paths.