All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 752 Barracuda Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
752 Barracuda Way
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM

752 Barracuda Way

752 Barracuda Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

752 Barracuda Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Portafina

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
A terrific opportunity to lease a well maintained, one level, single family home of 3 full bedrooms, 2.5 baths, attached 2 car garage. With its open and sunny courtyard entry to greet you, great place for entertaining; it exudes a feeling of relaxation and almost feels like being on vacation; all gives off a positive vibe. It is casual; conducive to entertaining, beach style living, entertaining. An appealing ocean view from the generous rear patio Can be seen from the major rooms and the Master bedroom. The home interiors have been freshly painted. a large open living room with fireplace and dining area, an open kitchen, large "family" room area makes for a great livable floorplan. The cul-de-sac street is a plus and easy to maintain plantings make for a fine residence and location. Close to the Montage Resort, shopping centers and beaches; also adjacent to Moulton Meadows Park for hiking and biking trails. A quick drive down the hill lands you close to Victoria Beach access paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Barracuda Way have any available units?
752 Barracuda Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 752 Barracuda Way have?
Some of 752 Barracuda Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Barracuda Way currently offering any rent specials?
752 Barracuda Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Barracuda Way pet-friendly?
No, 752 Barracuda Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 752 Barracuda Way offer parking?
Yes, 752 Barracuda Way does offer parking.
Does 752 Barracuda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Barracuda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Barracuda Way have a pool?
No, 752 Barracuda Way does not have a pool.
Does 752 Barracuda Way have accessible units?
No, 752 Barracuda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Barracuda Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 752 Barracuda Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 752 Barracuda Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 Barracuda Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College