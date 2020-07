Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular ocean views AND walk to Laguna's best beaches, shops, galleries and restaurants! This one bedroom, furnished rental has the character and charm that is highly sought after. Private outdoor patio and gardens. Special opportunity to live in a furnished property owned by a local artist. One car garage in the Village!