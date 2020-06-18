All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
728 Rembrandt Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:46 AM

728 Rembrandt Drive

728 Rembrandt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

728 Rembrandt Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Summit Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BED+DEN CONTEMPORARY HOME WITH STUNNING OCEAN AND CITY LIGHT VIEWS! Available UNFURNISHED, partially, OR fully FURNISHED. Extraordinary central location overlooking "Wood's Cove" in the Laguna Village. This spectacular remodeled 3 BEDROOM + DEN, 3 BATHROOM home was designed by renowned architect Mark Falcone as his personal residence showcasing the finest materials. Upon entry you are greeted by an open floor plan overlooking a grand living room with a unique Pierre Brun fireplace, elegant formal dining room, an ocean view gourmet kitchen, library office or den, & two levels of verandas with tropical gardens & Catalina Island ocean views. The exquisite kitchen is an entertainer's dream come true complete with a grand center island, top of the line appliances, Caracalla marble counter tops, custom rift oak cabinetry & an incredible veranda. Custom mahogany doors & windows throughout, sea-grass limestone flooring & an assortment of stunning wood materials such as zebra, rose, rift oak & Koa. The master retreat enjoy's an ocean view, spacious closets, a posh en suite spa bath w/ steam shower, soaking tub & dual vanities. The brilliant architecture & impeccable taste set the tone for the private residence's superb construction, vaulted ceilings, sound system, view terraces, gardens & green house. A coastal & city light view, street-to-street lot, and will forever be one of Laguna's finest properties! Contact Dusty or Liana for details 949-296,5906.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Rembrandt Drive have any available units?
728 Rembrandt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 728 Rembrandt Drive have?
Some of 728 Rembrandt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Rembrandt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
728 Rembrandt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Rembrandt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 728 Rembrandt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 728 Rembrandt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 728 Rembrandt Drive offers parking.
Does 728 Rembrandt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Rembrandt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Rembrandt Drive have a pool?
No, 728 Rembrandt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 728 Rembrandt Drive have accessible units?
No, 728 Rembrandt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Rembrandt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Rembrandt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Rembrandt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Rembrandt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
