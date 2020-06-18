728 Rembrandt Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BED+DEN CONTEMPORARY HOME WITH STUNNING OCEAN AND CITY LIGHT VIEWS! Available UNFURNISHED, partially, OR fully FURNISHED. Extraordinary central location overlooking "Wood's Cove" in the Laguna Village. This spectacular remodeled 3 BEDROOM + DEN, 3 BATHROOM home was designed by renowned architect Mark Falcone as his personal residence showcasing the finest materials. Upon entry you are greeted by an open floor plan overlooking a grand living room with a unique Pierre Brun fireplace, elegant formal dining room, an ocean view gourmet kitchen, library office or den, & two levels of verandas with tropical gardens & Catalina Island ocean views. The exquisite kitchen is an entertainer's dream come true complete with a grand center island, top of the line appliances, Caracalla marble counter tops, custom rift oak cabinetry & an incredible veranda. Custom mahogany doors & windows throughout, sea-grass limestone flooring & an assortment of stunning wood materials such as zebra, rose, rift oak & Koa. The master retreat enjoy's an ocean view, spacious closets, a posh en suite spa bath w/ steam shower, soaking tub & dual vanities. The brilliant architecture & impeccable taste set the tone for the private residence's superb construction, vaulted ceilings, sound system, view terraces, gardens & green house. A coastal & city light view, street-to-street lot, and will forever be one of Laguna's finest properties! Contact Dusty or Liana for details 949-296,5906.