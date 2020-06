Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Inviting and Authentic Rustic Mediterranean Laguna Beach Duplex, 2 Bed 1.75 Bath Upstairs Unit with ocean view in a great location. Walk to the beach and to Laguna Village. The tiled galley kitchen opens to the living and dining area well lit with recessed lighting and hardwood floors. Well sized bedrooms open to a large ocean facing deck that connects both bedrooms and provide plenty of space to soak in the rays and enjoy the ocean breeze. The east facing balcony overlooks a large patio serving the lower unit and landscaped backyard for everyone to enjoy. You will appreciate the atmosphere and architecture at every turn in this functional, unique and delightful home. **There is 1 reserved driveway parking space, shared laundry and utilities included**