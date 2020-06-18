All apartments in Laguna Beach
664 Glenneyre St A
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

664 Glenneyre St A

664 Glenneyre Street · No Longer Available
Location

664 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
HUGE Patio With Ocean Views!! - Property Id: 240076

Cozy ocean view one bedroom apartment in the well maintained El Mirador apartment complex. Walking distance to the village, grocery store and the beach this one bedroom features hardwood flooring, fresh paint new kitchen and a upgraded bathroom. A HUGE enclosed patio is perfect for entertaining and outdoor living. Garage included with this unit. TWO WEEKS FREE RENT WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240076
Property Id 240076

(RLNE5631905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 Glenneyre St A have any available units?
664 Glenneyre St A doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 664 Glenneyre St A have?
Some of 664 Glenneyre St A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 Glenneyre St A currently offering any rent specials?
664 Glenneyre St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 Glenneyre St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 664 Glenneyre St A is pet friendly.
Does 664 Glenneyre St A offer parking?
Yes, 664 Glenneyre St A offers parking.
Does 664 Glenneyre St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 664 Glenneyre St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 Glenneyre St A have a pool?
No, 664 Glenneyre St A does not have a pool.
Does 664 Glenneyre St A have accessible units?
No, 664 Glenneyre St A does not have accessible units.
Does 664 Glenneyre St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 664 Glenneyre St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 664 Glenneyre St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 664 Glenneyre St A does not have units with air conditioning.

