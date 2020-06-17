All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

611 Saint Anns Drive

611 Saint Anns Drive · No Longer Available
Location

611 Saint Anns Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Beautiful remodeled indoor/ outdoor cottage in the heart of the Laguna Village. Owner just remodeled this beautiful light and bright two story cottage. Upstairs is open beamed ceilings with living room, kitchen and dining room which open up to a huge outdoor deck/outdoor living and dining area! The upstairs also has two bedrooms and one bath with lots of windows throughout this beautiful cottage. Downstairs is the master bedroom and bath that open to an enclosed patio with lounge chairs. The laundry room is also located downstairs. Walk to restaurants, parks and beach just a 5 minute walk! Downtown Laguna is less than 1/2 mile. Laguna lifestyle at it's best! Easy access to the High School, running track, community pool, tennis courts and hiking trails! September $7000, July & August $8,000 and Oct-June $6000. Owner is allergic to pets and uses home so no pets are allowed at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Saint Anns Drive have any available units?
611 Saint Anns Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 611 Saint Anns Drive have?
Some of 611 Saint Anns Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Saint Anns Drive currently offering any rent specials?
611 Saint Anns Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Saint Anns Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 Saint Anns Drive is pet friendly.
Does 611 Saint Anns Drive offer parking?
No, 611 Saint Anns Drive does not offer parking.
Does 611 Saint Anns Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Saint Anns Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Saint Anns Drive have a pool?
Yes, 611 Saint Anns Drive has a pool.
Does 611 Saint Anns Drive have accessible units?
No, 611 Saint Anns Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Saint Anns Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Saint Anns Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Saint Anns Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Saint Anns Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
