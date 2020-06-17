611 Saint Anns Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry pool tennis court

Beautiful remodeled indoor/ outdoor cottage in the heart of the Laguna Village. Owner just remodeled this beautiful light and bright two story cottage. Upstairs is open beamed ceilings with living room, kitchen and dining room which open up to a huge outdoor deck/outdoor living and dining area! The upstairs also has two bedrooms and one bath with lots of windows throughout this beautiful cottage. Downstairs is the master bedroom and bath that open to an enclosed patio with lounge chairs. The laundry room is also located downstairs. Walk to restaurants, parks and beach just a 5 minute walk! Downtown Laguna is less than 1/2 mile. Laguna lifestyle at it's best! Easy access to the High School, running track, community pool, tennis courts and hiking trails! September $7000, July & August $8,000 and Oct-June $6000. Owner is allergic to pets and uses home so no pets are allowed at any time.