Laguna Beach, CA
609 Sleepy Hollow Lane
Last updated April 16 2020 at 8:35 PM

609 Sleepy Hollow Lane

609 Sleepy Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Laguna Beach
Location

609 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Incredible Oceanfront downtown location. Resort-style living in the heart of Laguna Village. Beautiful remodeled light and bright third floor one bedroom unit with granite, tile floors with custom inlay, custom paint, and crown molding. Gorgeous balcony directly over the water with panoramic ocean, coastline and Catalina Island views. Walk to restaurants, shops and downtown. Hear the waves and watch them crash! Covered parking and laundry. Owner open to all terms, looking for move in asap. Travertine floors. Full kitchen. New appliances, glass panel deck. Tenant pays elec and gas, cable and internet.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Sleepy Hollow Lane have any available units?
609 Sleepy Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 609 Sleepy Hollow Lane have?
Some of 609 Sleepy Hollow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Sleepy Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
609 Sleepy Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Sleepy Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 609 Sleepy Hollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 609 Sleepy Hollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 609 Sleepy Hollow Lane offers parking.
Does 609 Sleepy Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Sleepy Hollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Sleepy Hollow Lane have a pool?
No, 609 Sleepy Hollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 609 Sleepy Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 609 Sleepy Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Sleepy Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Sleepy Hollow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Sleepy Hollow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Sleepy Hollow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

