609 Sleepy Hollow Lane

Incredible Oceanfront downtown location. Resort-style living in the heart of Laguna Village. Beautiful remodeled light and bright third floor one bedroom unit with granite, tile floors with custom inlay, custom paint, and crown molding. Gorgeous balcony directly over the water with panoramic ocean, coastline and Catalina Island views. Walk to restaurants, shops and downtown. Hear the waves and watch them crash! Covered parking and laundry. Owner open to all terms, looking for move in asap. Travertine floors. Full kitchen. New appliances, glass panel deck. Tenant pays elec and gas, cable and internet.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.