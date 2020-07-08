595 Bluebird Canyon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Perfect One Level Open Floorplan with Air Conditioning. Great for Relocation, Remodel or Extended Vacations! Fashionably Furnished and Upgraded throughout. ALL utilities included along with high speed wifi and cable. Privately secluded on a sizable lot with a wrap around fenced in yard and beautiful ocean views from the living room, dining, main floor bedroom and outdoor patio and decks. A wonderful open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout, vaulted wood beamed ceilings, all on one level with an oversized one car garage and two car driveway. This is a perfect opportunity for temporary relocation and/or vacation. Centrally located within Laguna Village in desirable "Woods Cove". Walk to everything! Just three blocks from beaches, Surf and Sand Resort, restaurants like Sapphire and Selanne Grill, and famous Bluebird Concerts in the Park is one block away. Or take a free trolley ride to downtown and around town to the festivals, etc. Call for your private showing this is a complete turnkey package, all you need is your suitcase!