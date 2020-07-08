All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
595 Bluebird Canyon Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:21 PM

595 Bluebird Canyon Drive

595 Bluebird Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

595 Bluebird Canyon Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Perfect One Level Open Floorplan with Air Conditioning. Great for Relocation, Remodel or Extended Vacations! Fashionably Furnished and Upgraded throughout. ALL utilities included along with high speed wifi and cable. Privately secluded on a sizable lot with a wrap around fenced in yard and beautiful ocean views from the living room, dining, main floor bedroom and outdoor patio and decks. A wonderful open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout, vaulted wood beamed ceilings, all on one level with an oversized one car garage and two car driveway. This is a perfect opportunity for temporary relocation and/or vacation. Centrally located within Laguna Village in desirable "Woods Cove". Walk to everything! Just three blocks from beaches, Surf and Sand Resort, restaurants like Sapphire and Selanne Grill, and famous Bluebird Concerts in the Park is one block away. Or take a free trolley ride to downtown and around town to the festivals, etc. Call for your private showing this is a complete turnkey package, all you need is your suitcase!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive have any available units?
595 Bluebird Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive have?
Some of 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
595 Bluebird Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 595 Bluebird Canyon Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with ParkingLaguna Beach Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College