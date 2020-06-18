562 Thalia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic Laguna Village 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath with Private Office and a 2 car attached garage with laundry hook ups. This gated property is deeply set back off the street offering lots of privacy. The full kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, granite counter-tops and a new gas range/oven. The dining area has space saving built-ins and the bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bath. The living room has a cozy fireplace with built-in media cabinet just above. Other features include beautiful hardwoods floors and a spacious attached deck, great for entertaining. This is a great location from which to enjoy all Laguna has to offer with its many charming shops, great restaurants, world renowned art galleries, cultural events and spectacular beaches.