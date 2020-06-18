All apartments in Laguna Beach
562 Thalia Street

562 Thalia Street · No Longer Available
Location

562 Thalia Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic Laguna Village 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath with Private Office and a 2 car attached garage with laundry hook ups. This gated property is deeply set back off the street offering lots of privacy. The full kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, granite counter-tops and a new gas range/oven. The dining area has space saving built-ins and the bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bath. The living room has a cozy fireplace with built-in media cabinet just above. Other features include beautiful hardwoods floors and a spacious attached deck, great for entertaining. This is a great location from which to enjoy all Laguna has to offer with its many charming shops, great restaurants, world renowned art galleries, cultural events and spectacular beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 562 Thalia Street have any available units?
562 Thalia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 562 Thalia Street have?
Some of 562 Thalia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 562 Thalia Street currently offering any rent specials?
562 Thalia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 Thalia Street pet-friendly?
No, 562 Thalia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 562 Thalia Street offer parking?
Yes, 562 Thalia Street offers parking.
Does 562 Thalia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 562 Thalia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 Thalia Street have a pool?
No, 562 Thalia Street does not have a pool.
Does 562 Thalia Street have accessible units?
No, 562 Thalia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 562 Thalia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 562 Thalia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 562 Thalia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 562 Thalia Street does not have units with air conditioning.

