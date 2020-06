Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

+Remodeled upstairs small unit with black granite kitchen and wood floors, attached deck with small ocean view and one car garage plus one car parking in driveway. Looking for long term tenant, no smoking or pets. This is a great location in the village with walk ability to beach, town and high school. Very quiet building and neighborhood.