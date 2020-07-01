517 Reed Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

517 Reed St. is a newer urban loft feeling contemporary home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and offers a rare opportunity to live within a few blocks of the heart of Laguna Beach. Polished concrete floors downstairs and in the entry, an open architectural steel and wood staircase leads up to hardwood floors where the light pours into the living room, kitchen and master bedroom suite.The main level includes 2 spacious bedrooms, full bath and laundry closet with stackable washer and dryer included. The home offers an attached 2-car garage. Located in the Village and within walking distance of the Main Beach, shops, Laguna High School and local transportation.