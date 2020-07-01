All apartments in Laguna Beach
517 Reed Street
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

517 Reed Street

517 Reed St · No Longer Available
Location

517 Reed St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
517 Reed St. is a newer urban loft feeling contemporary home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and offers a rare opportunity to live within a few blocks of the heart of Laguna Beach. Polished concrete floors downstairs and in the entry, an open architectural steel and wood staircase leads up to hardwood floors where the light pours into the living room, kitchen and master bedroom suite.The main level includes 2 spacious bedrooms, full bath and laundry closet with stackable washer and dryer included. The home offers an attached 2-car garage. Located in the Village and within walking distance of the Main Beach, shops, Laguna High School and local transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Reed Street have any available units?
517 Reed Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 517 Reed Street have?
Some of 517 Reed Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Reed Street currently offering any rent specials?
517 Reed Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Reed Street pet-friendly?
No, 517 Reed Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 517 Reed Street offer parking?
Yes, 517 Reed Street offers parking.
Does 517 Reed Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 Reed Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Reed Street have a pool?
No, 517 Reed Street does not have a pool.
Does 517 Reed Street have accessible units?
No, 517 Reed Street does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Reed Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Reed Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Reed Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Reed Street does not have units with air conditioning.

