All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 487 MYRTLE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
487 MYRTLE Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

487 MYRTLE Street

487 Myrtle Street · (949) 494-0490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

487 Myrtle Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Available now! Award-winning, designer furnished Laguna Beach Home, featured in Better Homes & Gardens Magazine. Situated amid peaceful lush gardens and fountains with a private spa "spool". Luxurious, elegantly renovated 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath home exudes Laguna Beach Charm. Located in the heart of the coveted "Tree Streets" neighborhood with Ocean Views from most rooms plus Catalina Island sunsets from four decks - including a roof-top balcony which offers panoramic city light and coastline views! Easy walk to beach and village area, just blocks away. Turn-key and tastefully furnished. The main level has a spacious living room with fireplace, large dining room; gourmet kitchen w/breakfast nook, front & back patios with entertainment area, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & laundry. Upper level has Master suite with reading nook and office area, wet bar & den and exterior access to 2 decks with panoramic views. Lower level has a private guestroom and bath with built-in desk cabinetry and exterior access to the side garden. Sleeps 8 total - with 3 Queen beds, (Master has Supreme Queen 6' wider than standard), and 2 twin beds. Dual zoned AC, ample parking. The games room in garage has foosball. There are 2 hot outdoor showers and spa-quality jacuzzi / hot-tub all in a private garden setting. Contact Cynthia Ayers for more details at #949-494-0490 (call or text) or email at CynthiaAyers@cox.net. More photos, details at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 487 MYRTLE Street have any available units?
487 MYRTLE Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 487 MYRTLE Street have?
Some of 487 MYRTLE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 487 MYRTLE Street currently offering any rent specials?
487 MYRTLE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 487 MYRTLE Street pet-friendly?
No, 487 MYRTLE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 487 MYRTLE Street offer parking?
Yes, 487 MYRTLE Street does offer parking.
Does 487 MYRTLE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 487 MYRTLE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 487 MYRTLE Street have a pool?
No, 487 MYRTLE Street does not have a pool.
Does 487 MYRTLE Street have accessible units?
No, 487 MYRTLE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 487 MYRTLE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 487 MYRTLE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 487 MYRTLE Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 487 MYRTLE Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 487 MYRTLE Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity