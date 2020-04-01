487 MYRTLE Street

Amenities

Available now! Award-winning, designer furnished Laguna Beach Home, featured in Better Homes & Gardens Magazine. Situated amid peaceful lush gardens and fountains with a private spa "spool". Luxurious, elegantly renovated 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath home exudes Laguna Beach Charm. Located in the heart of the coveted "Tree Streets" neighborhood with Ocean Views from most rooms plus Catalina Island sunsets from four decks - including a roof-top balcony which offers panoramic city light and coastline views! Easy walk to beach and village area, just blocks away. Turn-key and tastefully furnished. The main level has a spacious living room with fireplace, large dining room; gourmet kitchen w/breakfast nook, front & back patios with entertainment area, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & laundry. Upper level has Master suite with reading nook and office area, wet bar & den and exterior access to 2 decks with panoramic views. Lower level has a private guestroom and bath with built-in desk cabinetry and exterior access to the side garden. Sleeps 8 total - with 3 Queen beds, (Master has Supreme Queen 6' wider than standard), and 2 twin beds. Dual zoned AC, ample parking. The games room in garage has foosball. There are 2 hot outdoor showers and spa-quality jacuzzi / hot-tub all in a private garden setting. Contact Cynthia Ayers for more details at #949-494-0490 (call or text) or email at CynthiaAyers@cox.net. More photos, details at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com