460 Saint Anns Drive

GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED OCEAN VIEW COTTAGE moments from MAIN BEACH LAGUNA. This beautiful one bedroom one bathroom beach retreat is complete with a spacious ocean view deck ready for short or long term! The home features a stylish living room with love seat, dinette, counter bar, fridge, and gas stove. The bedroom opens out to a stunning ocean and garden view patio. Enjoy the ideal Laguna lifestyle, in a peaceful, one-of-a kind cottage within a serene & quiet neighborhood moments from Laguna's best beaches, restaurants, shops, and free trolley stations. This is the perfect vacation home short or long term, completely furnished with all the home living essentials.