All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 460 Saint Anns Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
460 Saint Anns Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:23 AM

460 Saint Anns Drive

460 Saint Anns Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

460 Saint Anns Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED OCEAN VIEW COTTAGE moments from MAIN BEACH LAGUNA. This beautiful one bedroom one bathroom beach retreat is complete with a spacious ocean view deck ready for short or long term! The home features a stylish living room with love seat, dinette, counter bar, fridge, and gas stove. The bedroom opens out to a stunning ocean and garden view patio. Enjoy the ideal Laguna lifestyle, in a peaceful, one-of-a kind cottage within a serene & quiet neighborhood moments from Laguna's best beaches, restaurants, shops, and free trolley stations. This is the perfect vacation home short or long term, completely furnished with all the home living essentials.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Saint Anns Drive have any available units?
460 Saint Anns Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 460 Saint Anns Drive have?
Some of 460 Saint Anns Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Saint Anns Drive currently offering any rent specials?
460 Saint Anns Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Saint Anns Drive pet-friendly?
No, 460 Saint Anns Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 460 Saint Anns Drive offer parking?
No, 460 Saint Anns Drive does not offer parking.
Does 460 Saint Anns Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Saint Anns Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Saint Anns Drive have a pool?
No, 460 Saint Anns Drive does not have a pool.
Does 460 Saint Anns Drive have accessible units?
No, 460 Saint Anns Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Saint Anns Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 Saint Anns Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Saint Anns Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Saint Anns Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College