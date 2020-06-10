459 Panorama Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

There are views and then there are VIEWS! If North Laguna, panoramic ocean, Catalina and white water views from every room are what you have been looking for then look no further, this is it! Nestled in the hills of the highly desirable Emerald Terrace area of North Laguna and situated on a small cul-de-sac shared with only three other estates, and backing up to the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, where peace and quiet and miles of tranquil open space are what you will experience. Built by the original owner and never before on the market, the time has come for the next lucky owner to enjoy all that this spectacular property has to offer. The three bedroom, (additional office has a closet and could be considered a 4th bedroom) three bathroom home with almost 3,000 square feet of indoor living space and an additional 1000 square feet of decks and outdoor patio space is move in ready or you could maximize the 14,000 square foot lot and build your dream home. If you're not in the mood for the stairs, take the funicular! It was recently upgraded and ready to carry you up to the main living area. Property is also for sale.