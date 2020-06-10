All apartments in Laguna Beach
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
459 Panorama Drive
Last updated March 27 2020 at 9:10 AM

459 Panorama Drive

459 Panorama Drive · No Longer Available
Location

459 Panorama Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
There are views and then there are VIEWS! If North Laguna, panoramic ocean, Catalina and white water views from every room are what you have been looking for then look no further, this is it! Nestled in the hills of the highly desirable Emerald Terrace area of North Laguna and situated on a small cul-de-sac shared with only three other estates, and backing up to the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, where peace and quiet and miles of tranquil open space are what you will experience. Built by the original owner and never before on the market, the time has come for the next lucky owner to enjoy all that this spectacular property has to offer. The three bedroom, (additional office has a closet and could be considered a 4th bedroom) three bathroom home with almost 3,000 square feet of indoor living space and an additional 1000 square feet of decks and outdoor patio space is move in ready or you could maximize the 14,000 square foot lot and build your dream home. If you're not in the mood for the stairs, take the funicular! It was recently upgraded and ready to carry you up to the main living area. Property is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 Panorama Drive have any available units?
459 Panorama Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 459 Panorama Drive currently offering any rent specials?
459 Panorama Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 Panorama Drive pet-friendly?
No, 459 Panorama Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 459 Panorama Drive offer parking?
No, 459 Panorama Drive does not offer parking.
Does 459 Panorama Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 Panorama Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 Panorama Drive have a pool?
No, 459 Panorama Drive does not have a pool.
Does 459 Panorama Drive have accessible units?
No, 459 Panorama Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 459 Panorama Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 Panorama Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 459 Panorama Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 Panorama Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

