457 3rd Street

This home has the feature of a little bit of Big Bear, right here in Laguna Beach. It has open beam vaulted ceilings throughout the house. This has a spacious Bedroom with 6 windows for the ocean air to come through, dual mirrored closets and storage space above with a ceiling fan. Bathroom is right down two steps, it has a step down shower, and nice storage space for linens. The Kitchen has a gas range and oven, with a refrigerator, it has many cabinets, and a nice extended countertop for bar stools. The Living room has a wood burning fireplace. The front of the house has a nice patio for the bench chair and table, plus just a short walk to downtown and the beach!!… It is an original place!