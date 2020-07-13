All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

457 3rd Street

457 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

457 3rd Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Main Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
This home has the feature of a little bit of Big Bear, right here in Laguna Beach. It has open beam vaulted ceilings throughout the house. This has a spacious Bedroom with 6 windows for the ocean air to come through, dual mirrored closets and storage space above with a ceiling fan. Bathroom is right down two steps, it has a step down shower, and nice storage space for linens. The Kitchen has a gas range and oven, with a refrigerator, it has many cabinets, and a nice extended countertop for bar stools. The Living room has a wood burning fireplace. The front of the house has a nice patio for the bench chair and table, plus just a short walk to downtown and the beach!!… It is an original place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 3rd Street have any available units?
457 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 457 3rd Street have?
Some of 457 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
457 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 457 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 457 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 457 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 457 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 457 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 457 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 457 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 457 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 457 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 457 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 457 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 457 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
