453 Anita Street
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

453 Anita Street

453 Anita Street · No Longer Available
Location

453 Anita Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous craftsman style home located in the heart of the Village, this is just a few blocks from the beach and an easy stroll to shops and restaurants. This home has been beautifully upgraded featuring soaring vaulted ceilings, designer paint, brand new carpet but mostly hard surfaces throughout, cozy living room with fireplace and large deck overlooking the ocean, fantastic kitchen with granite counters, ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliance package, dining room, large master bedroom with fireplace and loads of closet space, master bathroom has oversized vanity with extra counter space plus custom tiled shower over tub, two bedrooms downstairs, plus additional oversized bathroom, family room and lower kitchenette, enclosed front yard with desert style landscaping, back patio area, laundry in direct access two car garage. First time on the market for lease, it is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Anita Street have any available units?
453 Anita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 453 Anita Street have?
Some of 453 Anita Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Anita Street currently offering any rent specials?
453 Anita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Anita Street pet-friendly?
No, 453 Anita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 453 Anita Street offer parking?
Yes, 453 Anita Street offers parking.
Does 453 Anita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 Anita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Anita Street have a pool?
No, 453 Anita Street does not have a pool.
Does 453 Anita Street have accessible units?
No, 453 Anita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Anita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 Anita Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Anita Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 Anita Street does not have units with air conditioning.
