453 Anita Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous craftsman style home located in the heart of the Village, this is just a few blocks from the beach and an easy stroll to shops and restaurants. This home has been beautifully upgraded featuring soaring vaulted ceilings, designer paint, brand new carpet but mostly hard surfaces throughout, cozy living room with fireplace and large deck overlooking the ocean, fantastic kitchen with granite counters, ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliance package, dining room, large master bedroom with fireplace and loads of closet space, master bathroom has oversized vanity with extra counter space plus custom tiled shower over tub, two bedrooms downstairs, plus additional oversized bathroom, family room and lower kitchenette, enclosed front yard with desert style landscaping, back patio area, laundry in direct access two car garage. First time on the market for lease, it is a must see!