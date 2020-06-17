All apartments in Laguna Beach
445 Hilledge Drive 1/2
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:57 AM

445 Hilledge Drive 1/2

445 Hilledge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

445 Hilledge Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
media room
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Charming Village Cottage In the heart of the Village area within walking distance to Downtown Laguna, Beaches, and Restaurants. Back cottage/Studio with peek-a-boo ocean views. One car parking/driveway space. The outdoor patio/deck overlooks a pretty yard with ocean views. Easy stroll to downtown or Main Beach, just blocks away. Community Pool, Tennis Courts, High School and Artists Theater are also just 2 blocks from house. ouse. Contact Cynthia Ayers, Laguna Coast Real Estate for more details at #949-494-0490 or view photos/details at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 have any available units?
445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 have?
Some of 445 Hilledge Drive 1/2's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 offers parking.
Does 445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 have a pool?
Yes, 445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 has a pool.
Does 445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 Hilledge Drive 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
