445 Hilledge Drive 1/2

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool media room tennis court

Charming Village Cottage In the heart of the Village area within walking distance to Downtown Laguna, Beaches, and Restaurants. Back cottage/Studio with peek-a-boo ocean views. One car parking/driveway space. The outdoor patio/deck overlooks a pretty yard with ocean views. Easy stroll to downtown or Main Beach, just blocks away. Community Pool, Tennis Courts, High School and Artists Theater are also just 2 blocks from house. ouse. Contact Cynthia Ayers, Laguna Coast Real Estate for more details at #949-494-0490 or view photos/details at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com