445 Hilledge Drive 1/2

Amenities
Charming Village Cottage In the heart of the Village area within walking distance to Downtown Laguna, Beaches, and Restaurants. Back cottage/Studio with peek-a-boo ocean views. One car parking/driveway space. The outdoor patio/deck overlooks a pretty yard with ocean views. Easy stroll to downtown or Main Beach, just blocks away. Community Pool, Tennis Courts, High School and Artists Theater are also just 2 blocks from house. ouse. Contact Cynthia Ayers, Laguna Coast Real Estate for more details at #949-494-0490 or view photos/details at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com