All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 44 S La Senda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
44 S La Senda Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

44 S La Senda Drive

44 South La Senda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

44 South La Senda Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Three Arch Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
tennis court
VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! The one you’ve been waiting for, the ultimate beach house in the coveted Three Arch Bay. Perfectly located between both of the beach access stairs down to the private Three Arch Bay beach. Enjoy being part of this incredible community with organized events throughout the year for everyone in the family. Located one house away from the community park, swing sets& play area, tennis courts, basketball court, Clubhouse, and the school bus stop which you can see out your kitchen window! A charming beach house with views from almost every room! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a large eat in kitchen, view and a fireplace. The living room is lined with windows on both sides providing a light and bright space with a fireplace and more ocean views. Two of the three bedrooms also enjoy ocean views. The pitched open beam ceiling provides an open and bright space in every room. The kitchen has a new oven and use of the included refrigerator too. There is a spacious backyard courtyard area as well as a wrap-around front yard that is fully landscaped. There is a front patio area with views too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 S La Senda Drive have any available units?
44 S La Senda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 44 S La Senda Drive have?
Some of 44 S La Senda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 S La Senda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
44 S La Senda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 S La Senda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 44 S La Senda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 44 S La Senda Drive offer parking?
No, 44 S La Senda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 44 S La Senda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 S La Senda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 S La Senda Drive have a pool?
No, 44 S La Senda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 44 S La Senda Drive have accessible units?
No, 44 S La Senda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 44 S La Senda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 S La Senda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 S La Senda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 S La Senda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College