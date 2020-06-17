44 S La Senda Drive

Amenities

VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! The one you’ve been waiting for, the ultimate beach house in the coveted Three Arch Bay. Perfectly located between both of the beach access stairs down to the private Three Arch Bay beach. Enjoy being part of this incredible community with organized events throughout the year for everyone in the family. Located one house away from the community park, swing sets& play area, tennis courts, basketball court, Clubhouse, and the school bus stop which you can see out your kitchen window! A charming beach house with views from almost every room! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a large eat in kitchen, view and a fireplace. The living room is lined with windows on both sides providing a light and bright space with a fireplace and more ocean views. Two of the three bedrooms also enjoy ocean views. The pitched open beam ceiling provides an open and bright space in every room. The kitchen has a new oven and use of the included refrigerator too. There is a spacious backyard courtyard area as well as a wrap-around front yard that is fully landscaped. There is a front patio area with views too.