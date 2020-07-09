435 Anita Street

Amenities

This two bedroom, 1 bath cottage is on one of the best streets in the village. Home has been updated with a remodeled kitchen, refinished floors, new paint, window coverings and an updated Jack and Jill bathroom. Patio space leads to a gated yard with grass and a lemon tree for your enjoyment. Home has a garage and a storage shed as well as a side yard waiting for a garden lover to make it their own. There is a separate laundry room off house with a new water heater and small deck off back of home. This cottage is just a few blocks to the beach as well as into downtown Laguna Beach. Make this your special place to call home!