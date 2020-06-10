All apartments in Laguna Beach
412 3rd Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

412 3rd Street

412 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

412 3rd Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Main Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available now! The Bungalows! Remodeled, Ocean View from both levels of this 2 story property. Live in the village, walk to the beach in less than 3 minutes. In the heart of the village, walk to restaurants, shops and beach. Property is completely renovated with new kitchen including stainless steel appliances, stone counters, new baths, new flooring throughout, ceiling fan, etc. Large living room with open wood beam ceilings and amazing Ocean Views. Bedroom has been expanded with new large closet and bathroom. New hardscape has been completed with 2 patios spaces assigned to the unit. Great outdoor space to enjoy the ocean breeze and views. On-site shared laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 3rd Street have any available units?
412 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 412 3rd Street have?
Some of 412 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
412 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 412 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 412 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 412 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 412 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 412 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 412 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 412 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 412 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
