412 3rd Street

Available now! The Bungalows! Remodeled, Ocean View from both levels of this 2 story property. Live in the village, walk to the beach in less than 3 minutes. In the heart of the village, walk to restaurants, shops and beach. Property is completely renovated with new kitchen including stainless steel appliances, stone counters, new baths, new flooring throughout, ceiling fan, etc. Large living room with open wood beam ceilings and amazing Ocean Views. Bedroom has been expanded with new large closet and bathroom. New hardscape has been completed with 2 patios spaces assigned to the unit. Great outdoor space to enjoy the ocean breeze and views. On-site shared laundry.