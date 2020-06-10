406 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The Bungalows! Remodeled! Furnished. Live in the village, walk to the beach in less than 3 minutes. One of 5 units in the heart of the village, walk to restaurants, shops and beach. Property has been completely renovated with new kitchen including stainless steel appliances, stone counters, new bath, new flooring throughout, ceiling fan, etc. Large living room with open wood beam ceilings 2nd bedroom is ideal for office or small guest bedroom. New hardscape has been completed with many patios and outdoor space to enjoy the ocean breeze and views. 2 car garage available for additional rent per month. Also available for summer months on short term rental.