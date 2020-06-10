All apartments in Laguna Beach
406 3rd Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:38 PM

406 3rd Street

406 3rd Street · (949) 283-3059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

406 3rd Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Main Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Bungalows! Remodeled! Furnished. Live in the village, walk to the beach in less than 3 minutes. One of 5 units in the heart of the village, walk to restaurants, shops and beach. Property has been completely renovated with new kitchen including stainless steel appliances, stone counters, new bath, new flooring throughout, ceiling fan, etc. Large living room with open wood beam ceilings 2nd bedroom is ideal for office or small guest bedroom. New hardscape has been completed with many patios and outdoor space to enjoy the ocean breeze and views. 2 car garage available for additional rent per month. Also available for summer months on short term rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 3rd Street have any available units?
406 3rd Street has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 406 3rd Street have?
Some of 406 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 406 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 406 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 406 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 406 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 406 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 406 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 406 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 406 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 406 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
