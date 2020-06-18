376 Cliff Drive

Amenities

Enjoy Laguna Beach oceanfront living at its finest in this incredible 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom completely remodeled apartment! Located on Cliff Drive directly across from Heisler Park, this beautiful 601 sqft apartment has panoramic whitewater ocean views and is walking distance to the fantastic shops and restaurants in downtown Laguna Beach. This luxurious apartment has been completely remodeled throughout with a gorgeous modern design. The kitchen includes stunning blue quartz countertops, Bosch dishwasher, microwave, & induction range, and a Fisher & Paykel refrigerator. Both bathrooms include floating vanities with high-end MGS Italian-made faucets. Wood-look tile throughout creates a sense of sophistication while being easy to maintain. Also includes en-suite full-size washers and dryers for added convenience. This wonderful apartment can be rented either furnished or unfurnished. Includes 1 assigned carport. Don't miss your chance to live in luxury in one of Laguna Beach's most beautiful neighborhoods! You must see this in person.