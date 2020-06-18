All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
376 Cliff Drive
376 Cliff Drive

376 Cliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

376 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Enjoy Laguna Beach oceanfront living at its finest in this incredible 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom completely remodeled apartment! Located on Cliff Drive directly across from Heisler Park, this beautiful 601 sqft apartment has panoramic whitewater ocean views and is walking distance to the fantastic shops and restaurants in downtown Laguna Beach. This luxurious apartment has been completely remodeled throughout with a gorgeous modern design. The kitchen includes stunning blue quartz countertops, Bosch dishwasher, microwave, & induction range, and a Fisher & Paykel refrigerator. Both bathrooms include floating vanities with high-end MGS Italian-made faucets. Wood-look tile throughout creates a sense of sophistication while being easy to maintain. Also includes en-suite full-size washers and dryers for added convenience. This wonderful apartment can be rented either furnished or unfurnished. Includes 1 assigned carport. Don't miss your chance to live in luxury in one of Laguna Beach's most beautiful neighborhoods! You must see this in person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 Cliff Drive have any available units?
376 Cliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 376 Cliff Drive have?
Some of 376 Cliff Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
376 Cliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 376 Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 376 Cliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 376 Cliff Drive offers parking.
Does 376 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 376 Cliff Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 376 Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 376 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 376 Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 376 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 376 Cliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 376 Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 376 Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

