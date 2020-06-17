All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated March 8 2020 at 7:36 AM

374 Ledroit Street

374 Ledroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

374 Ledroit Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
media room
Newly renovated 5 bedroom custom home located in coveted North Laguna with sweeping views of the Ocean, Catalina Island and looking into gorgeous Emerald Bay. This custom home spares no expense when it comes to elegance and style. Entering on the main floor, there are two bedrooms including master suite with spa bath, kitchen, living and dining room with views from most every room and an expansive view deck for entertaining. In addition, downstairs there are three additional bedrooms, and two baths. The media room includes a built in theatre and bonus room, additional second office opens to an expansive entertainment deck and back yard/ garden. The back yard is a private retreat to sit by the fireplace and enjoy Laguna Beach living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Ledroit Street have any available units?
374 Ledroit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 374 Ledroit Street have?
Some of 374 Ledroit Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 Ledroit Street currently offering any rent specials?
374 Ledroit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Ledroit Street pet-friendly?
No, 374 Ledroit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 374 Ledroit Street offer parking?
No, 374 Ledroit Street does not offer parking.
Does 374 Ledroit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 374 Ledroit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Ledroit Street have a pool?
No, 374 Ledroit Street does not have a pool.
Does 374 Ledroit Street have accessible units?
No, 374 Ledroit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Ledroit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 374 Ledroit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 374 Ledroit Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 374 Ledroit Street does not have units with air conditioning.

