374 Ledroit Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated hot tub fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub media room

Newly renovated 5 bedroom custom home located in coveted North Laguna with sweeping views of the Ocean, Catalina Island and looking into gorgeous Emerald Bay. This custom home spares no expense when it comes to elegance and style. Entering on the main floor, there are two bedrooms including master suite with spa bath, kitchen, living and dining room with views from most every room and an expansive view deck for entertaining. In addition, downstairs there are three additional bedrooms, and two baths. The media room includes a built in theatre and bonus room, additional second office opens to an expansive entertainment deck and back yard/ garden. The back yard is a private retreat to sit by the fireplace and enjoy Laguna Beach living at its finest.