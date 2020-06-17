All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated January 17 2020 at 2:57 AM

370 Jasmine Street

370 Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Location

370 Jasmine Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Enviably located in the heart of North Laguna with close proximity to the Village, Heisler Park, and Main Beach, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath is the ultimate way to experience all that Laguna Beach has to offer. An impeccable home nestled on a charming street; the crowning glory of the property is a spacious shared courtyard and a private fenced side yard. Providing ample space to dine alfresco, entertain guests, or relax and enjoy the ocean breezes under a romantic draped open pergola, the courtyard includes lawn space in addition to a decorative paved patio. Encompassing 800 square feet of living space on a 6,098 square foot lot, this upgraded unit features wood floors throughout, convenient in-unit laundry, and an impressive open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hood range, and tons of counter space. Additional features include charming archways, remodeled bathroom with rain shower-head, coveted parking space, and a spacious backyard patio for more entertaining. Don’t miss this opportunity to live the quintessential Laguna Beach lifestyle, enhanced by superb outdoor living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Jasmine Street have any available units?
370 Jasmine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 370 Jasmine Street have?
Some of 370 Jasmine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Jasmine Street currently offering any rent specials?
370 Jasmine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Jasmine Street pet-friendly?
No, 370 Jasmine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 370 Jasmine Street offer parking?
Yes, 370 Jasmine Street offers parking.
Does 370 Jasmine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 Jasmine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Jasmine Street have a pool?
No, 370 Jasmine Street does not have a pool.
Does 370 Jasmine Street have accessible units?
No, 370 Jasmine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Jasmine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 Jasmine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Jasmine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 Jasmine Street does not have units with air conditioning.

