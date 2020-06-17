370 Jasmine Street

Amenities

Enviably located in the heart of North Laguna with close proximity to the Village, Heisler Park, and Main Beach, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath is the ultimate way to experience all that Laguna Beach has to offer. An impeccable home nestled on a charming street; the crowning glory of the property is a spacious shared courtyard and a private fenced side yard. Providing ample space to dine alfresco, entertain guests, or relax and enjoy the ocean breezes under a romantic draped open pergola, the courtyard includes lawn space in addition to a decorative paved patio. Encompassing 800 square feet of living space on a 6,098 square foot lot, this upgraded unit features wood floors throughout, convenient in-unit laundry, and an impressive open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hood range, and tons of counter space. Additional features include charming archways, remodeled bathroom with rain shower-head, coveted parking space, and a spacious backyard patio for more entertaining. Don’t miss this opportunity to live the quintessential Laguna Beach lifestyle, enhanced by superb outdoor living space.