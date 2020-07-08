365 Ave W Alameda

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Remodeled condo located in the well-maintained Studio Park complex with private security entry, in a highly desired neighborhood. Highlights Include: 2bedrooms, 2 baths. The master bedroom provides spacious closet and new flooring throughout, living room has fireplace & sliding glass doors leading to the patio, kitchen has: stainless steel appliances, includes new dish washer and new stove, washer and dryer in-unit, central A/C and heat. 2- car side-by-side parking in gated subterranean structure close to the equestrian center, Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros. and Nickelodeon and much more. Move in ready as of August 20.