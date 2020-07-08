All apartments in Laguna Beach
365 Ave W Alameda
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

365 Ave W Alameda

365 Avenue West · (323) 762-2543
Location

365 Avenue West, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Alta Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled condo located in the well-maintained Studio Park complex with private security entry, in a highly desired neighborhood. Highlights Include: 2bedrooms, 2 baths. The master bedroom provides spacious closet and new flooring throughout, living room has fireplace & sliding glass doors leading to the patio, kitchen has: stainless steel appliances, includes new dish washer and new stove, washer and dryer in-unit, central A/C and heat. 2- car side-by-side parking in gated subterranean structure close to the equestrian center, Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros. and Nickelodeon and much more. Move in ready as of August 20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Ave W Alameda have any available units?
365 Ave W Alameda has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 365 Ave W Alameda have?
Some of 365 Ave W Alameda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Ave W Alameda currently offering any rent specials?
365 Ave W Alameda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Ave W Alameda pet-friendly?
No, 365 Ave W Alameda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 365 Ave W Alameda offer parking?
Yes, 365 Ave W Alameda offers parking.
Does 365 Ave W Alameda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 365 Ave W Alameda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Ave W Alameda have a pool?
No, 365 Ave W Alameda does not have a pool.
Does 365 Ave W Alameda have accessible units?
No, 365 Ave W Alameda does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Ave W Alameda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 Ave W Alameda has units with dishwashers.
Does 365 Ave W Alameda have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 365 Ave W Alameda has units with air conditioning.
