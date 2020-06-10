All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3213 Tyrol Drive

3213 Tyrol Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Tyrol Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Top of the World

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Dramatic contemporary home with first class amenities! Located steps from Alta Laguna Park, this spectacular Mark Singer-designed home offers a sleek, Euro-style kitchen with SieMatic cabinetry, Caesar stone counters throughout, and dual zone HVAC systems. High vaulted ceilings, a pitched roof and numerous large windows provide the home with abundant natural light. The open and bright interior features polished concrete and maple wood floors. Certain to impress, the kitchen has a six burner gas cooktop, a built-in SubZero refrigerator and a breakfast bar with counter seating. The upstairs master suite is a world apart, with its panoramic area views, large private balcony and built-in flat screen TV. The walk-in closet has custom organizers; the resort-like bathroom has a Spa tub, dual vanities and a two-person thermal shower. Some extras include an oversized guest suite, two additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom, a spacious laundry room, an attached two car garage, and a large private patio. With over 3,300 square feet and a prime location in a desirable school district, nearby many options for shopping, dining and recreation, this home is a great opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Tyrol Drive have any available units?
3213 Tyrol Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3213 Tyrol Drive have?
Some of 3213 Tyrol Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Tyrol Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Tyrol Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Tyrol Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3213 Tyrol Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 3213 Tyrol Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Tyrol Drive does offer parking.
Does 3213 Tyrol Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Tyrol Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Tyrol Drive have a pool?
No, 3213 Tyrol Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Tyrol Drive have accessible units?
No, 3213 Tyrol Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Tyrol Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3213 Tyrol Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3213 Tyrol Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3213 Tyrol Drive has units with air conditioning.
