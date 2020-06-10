3213 Tyrol Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage guest suite hot tub

Dramatic contemporary home with first class amenities! Located steps from Alta Laguna Park, this spectacular Mark Singer-designed home offers a sleek, Euro-style kitchen with SieMatic cabinetry, Caesar stone counters throughout, and dual zone HVAC systems. High vaulted ceilings, a pitched roof and numerous large windows provide the home with abundant natural light. The open and bright interior features polished concrete and maple wood floors. Certain to impress, the kitchen has a six burner gas cooktop, a built-in SubZero refrigerator and a breakfast bar with counter seating. The upstairs master suite is a world apart, with its panoramic area views, large private balcony and built-in flat screen TV. The walk-in closet has custom organizers; the resort-like bathroom has a Spa tub, dual vanities and a two-person thermal shower. Some extras include an oversized guest suite, two additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom, a spacious laundry room, an attached two car garage, and a large private patio. With over 3,300 square feet and a prime location in a desirable school district, nearby many options for shopping, dining and recreation, this home is a great opportunity.