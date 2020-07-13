32060 Virginia Way

Amenities

Quintessential Beach Cottage in the Picture Perfect Location! 1000 steps Beach / Coastal Access is 1 block away. Perfect for beach combing or enjoying the ocean life or water activities. Panoramic View of the Coastline along with a "Reach out and Touch the Ocean" View of Catalina Island. A short block to the Trolley and Bus stop at 10th Ave where you can have an adventure trip to the Main Village Area of Laguna without any parking or traffic hassles. An easy walk to the South Laguna Village area with many great restaurants . Hiking Trails with Panormic Coastline Wilderness Views are easily assessible walking from the cottage. No problem driving down Pacific Coast Highway to I-5 and the Tollroads - Museums, Dana Point Harbor and Marine Institute , San Diego Recreation area as well as Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm - a Great Vacation get-a-way in a preferred location that is easy to enjoy all that Southern California has to offer! Fully Furnished with all the essentials - Come and Live your Vacation Dream!