Laguna Beach, CA
32060 Virginia Way
Last updated February 2 2020 at 2:42 PM

32060 Virginia Way

32060 Virginia Way · No Longer Available
Location

32060 Virginia Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
furnished
Quintessential Beach Cottage in the Picture Perfect Location! 1000 steps Beach / Coastal Access is 1 block away. Perfect for beach combing or enjoying the ocean life or water activities. Panoramic View of the Coastline along with a "Reach out and Touch the Ocean" View of Catalina Island. A short block to the Trolley and Bus stop at 10th Ave where you can have an adventure trip to the Main Village Area of Laguna without any parking or traffic hassles. An easy walk to the South Laguna Village area with many great restaurants . Hiking Trails with Panormic Coastline Wilderness Views are easily assessible walking from the cottage. No problem driving down Pacific Coast Highway to I-5 and the Tollroads - Museums, Dana Point Harbor and Marine Institute , San Diego Recreation area as well as Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm - a Great Vacation get-a-way in a preferred location that is easy to enjoy all that Southern California has to offer! Fully Furnished with all the essentials - Come and Live your Vacation Dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32060 Virginia Way have any available units?
32060 Virginia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 32060 Virginia Way have?
Some of 32060 Virginia Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32060 Virginia Way currently offering any rent specials?
32060 Virginia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32060 Virginia Way pet-friendly?
No, 32060 Virginia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 32060 Virginia Way offer parking?
Yes, 32060 Virginia Way offers parking.
Does 32060 Virginia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32060 Virginia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32060 Virginia Way have a pool?
No, 32060 Virginia Way does not have a pool.
Does 32060 Virginia Way have accessible units?
No, 32060 Virginia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 32060 Virginia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32060 Virginia Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 32060 Virginia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 32060 Virginia Way does not have units with air conditioning.
