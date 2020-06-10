All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
31888 Hillside Lane
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

31888 Hillside Lane

31888 Hillside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

31888 Hillside Lane, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
MODEL PERFECT HOME with GORGEOUS OCEAN and SUNSET VIEWS! AMAZING LOCATION! ONLY 2 Blocks to Thousand Steps Beach! 2 Master suites in this home, Beautiful Details throughout. Light and Bright Open Kitchen and Living room area with Remodeled kitchen, New Cabinets, Quartz Counter-Tops and High End Appliances. New Master Bathroom remodeled with Double Sinks and Quartz Counter-Tops, beautiful tile work in walk in shower, hardwood floors, Collapsible widow/doors that open up to view Deck for FULL OCEAN and SUNSET VIEWS Upstairs. Large seating area in back of home with built in seating area for entertaining. Over-sized 2 Car garage with laundry area inside. Located on a Private Street. Near the trolleys, Restaurants, Shopping and Beaches. Home is TURNKEY! NO HOA, LOW TAXES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31888 Hillside Lane have any available units?
31888 Hillside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31888 Hillside Lane have?
Some of 31888 Hillside Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31888 Hillside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31888 Hillside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31888 Hillside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 31888 Hillside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31888 Hillside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 31888 Hillside Lane offers parking.
Does 31888 Hillside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31888 Hillside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31888 Hillside Lane have a pool?
No, 31888 Hillside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 31888 Hillside Lane have accessible units?
No, 31888 Hillside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 31888 Hillside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31888 Hillside Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 31888 Hillside Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 31888 Hillside Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
