31888 Hillside Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

MODEL PERFECT HOME with GORGEOUS OCEAN and SUNSET VIEWS! AMAZING LOCATION! ONLY 2 Blocks to Thousand Steps Beach! 2 Master suites in this home, Beautiful Details throughout. Light and Bright Open Kitchen and Living room area with Remodeled kitchen, New Cabinets, Quartz Counter-Tops and High End Appliances. New Master Bathroom remodeled with Double Sinks and Quartz Counter-Tops, beautiful tile work in walk in shower, hardwood floors, Collapsible widow/doors that open up to view Deck for FULL OCEAN and SUNSET VIEWS Upstairs. Large seating area in back of home with built in seating area for entertaining. Over-sized 2 Car garage with laundry area inside. Located on a Private Street. Near the trolleys, Restaurants, Shopping and Beaches. Home is TURNKEY! NO HOA, LOW TAXES.