Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

What a fantastic LARGE ONE Bedroom in South Laguna Beach. A mere 500 ft from the sand at 1000 Steps Beach, one of South Laguna Beach's largest and most beautiful beaches. This home has been completely remodeled and everything is new. Beautiful new kitchen with quartz counter tops, new kitchen cabinet, new stainless steal appliances, (Refrigerator is included). The home has awesome beach-wood floors, new baseboards, scraped ceilings, all new vinyl windows, new cordless blinds. The bathroom is incredible with new shower with barn door style 3/8 in glass doors, new vanity with quartz counter top, new faucet, well everything is new. This home has a large living room, a large family room ( or formal dinning room), a large bedroom with built in closets, and a kitchen which has counter seating also opens to the family room and living room. Very open and airy feel, some ocean views, large private porch. There are full size washer and dryer hook ups. Parking is in private street parking. There are at least 4 parking spaces for this home.

To see this home anytime, call Greg Hughes with Cobalt Real Estate, Inc. 949-350-9555

DRE Lic # 01241131