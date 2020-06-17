All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 31866 8th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
31866 8th
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

31866 8th

31866 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31866 8th Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
What a fantastic LARGE ONE Bedroom in South Laguna Beach. A mere 500 ft from the sand at 1000 Steps Beach, one of South Laguna Beach's largest and most beautiful beaches. This home has been completely remodeled and everything is new. Beautiful new kitchen with quartz counter tops, new kitchen cabinet, new stainless steal appliances, (Refrigerator is included). The home has awesome beach-wood floors, new baseboards, scraped ceilings, all new vinyl windows, new cordless blinds. The bathroom is incredible with new shower with barn door style 3/8 in glass doors, new vanity with quartz counter top, new faucet, well everything is new. This home has a large living room, a large family room ( or formal dinning room), a large bedroom with built in closets, and a kitchen which has counter seating also opens to the family room and living room. Very open and airy feel, some ocean views, large private porch. There are full size washer and dryer hook ups. Parking is in private street parking. There are at least 4 parking spaces for this home.
To see this home anytime, call Greg Hughes with Cobalt Real Estate, Inc. 949-350-9555
DRE Lic # 01241131

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31866 8th have any available units?
31866 8th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31866 8th have?
Some of 31866 8th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31866 8th currently offering any rent specials?
31866 8th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31866 8th pet-friendly?
No, 31866 8th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31866 8th offer parking?
Yes, 31866 8th offers parking.
Does 31866 8th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31866 8th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31866 8th have a pool?
No, 31866 8th does not have a pool.
Does 31866 8th have accessible units?
No, 31866 8th does not have accessible units.
Does 31866 8th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31866 8th has units with dishwashers.
Does 31866 8th have units with air conditioning?
No, 31866 8th does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College