31755 Coast Hwy

Amenities
Recently remodeled unit in the Vista Building of the elegant Laguna Lido with Panoramic Ocean views from most rooms! Gorgeous material
and masterful workmanship throughout . Beautiful Bamboo floors, Gourmet Chefs Kitchen with top of the line Appliances, comfortable King Size Bed in the Master Bedroom, 2nd Bedroom has Built-in Office area and Queen size Murphy Bed. A wall of Sliding Glass Doors open to Private Deck with a Double Chase Lounge Table furnished with Designer Touches, Private Garage and so many other Luxury Living Accouterments! Enjoy a State of the Art Fitness Center Saline Pool Game room, Steam Room and Guest Showroom. Easy access to the Montage Resort, St. Regis and Ritz Carlton Hotels. July & Aug Rate $15,000 per month, Oct thru May rate is $8,500 per month. Sept & June Rate is $10.000 per month.