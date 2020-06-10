All apartments in Laguna Beach
31755 Coast Hwy

31755 Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

31755 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Recently remodeled unit in the Vista Building of the elegant Laguna Lido with Panoramic Ocean views from most rooms! Gorgeous material
and masterful workmanship throughout . Beautiful Bamboo floors, Gourmet Chefs Kitchen with top of the line Appliances, comfortable King Size Bed in the Master Bedroom, 2nd Bedroom has Built-in Office area and Queen size Murphy Bed. A wall of Sliding Glass Doors open to Private Deck with a Double Chase Lounge Table furnished with Designer Touches, Private Garage and so many other Luxury Living Accouterments! Enjoy a State of the Art Fitness Center Saline Pool Game room, Steam Room and Guest Showroom. Easy access to the Montage Resort, St. Regis and Ritz Carlton Hotels. July & Aug Rate $15,000 per month, Oct thru May rate is $8,500 per month. Sept & June Rate is $10.000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31755 Coast Hwy have any available units?
31755 Coast Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31755 Coast Hwy have?
Some of 31755 Coast Hwy's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31755 Coast Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
31755 Coast Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31755 Coast Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 31755 Coast Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31755 Coast Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 31755 Coast Hwy offers parking.
Does 31755 Coast Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31755 Coast Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31755 Coast Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 31755 Coast Hwy has a pool.
Does 31755 Coast Hwy have accessible units?
No, 31755 Coast Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 31755 Coast Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 31755 Coast Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31755 Coast Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 31755 Coast Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
