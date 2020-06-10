31755 Coast Hwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage sauna

Recently remodeled unit in the Vista Building of the elegant Laguna Lido with Panoramic Ocean views from most rooms! Gorgeous material

and masterful workmanship throughout . Beautiful Bamboo floors, Gourmet Chefs Kitchen with top of the line Appliances, comfortable King Size Bed in the Master Bedroom, 2nd Bedroom has Built-in Office area and Queen size Murphy Bed. A wall of Sliding Glass Doors open to Private Deck with a Double Chase Lounge Table furnished with Designer Touches, Private Garage and so many other Luxury Living Accouterments! Enjoy a State of the Art Fitness Center Saline Pool Game room, Steam Room and Guest Showroom. Easy access to the Montage Resort, St. Regis and Ritz Carlton Hotels. July & Aug Rate $15,000 per month, Oct thru May rate is $8,500 per month. Sept & June Rate is $10.000 per month.