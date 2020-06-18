All apartments in Laguna Beach
31688 Jewel Avenue
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

31688 Jewel Avenue

31688 Jewel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

31688 Jewel Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisitely recreated 1946 Laguna Beach duplex with an exceptional finishes and attention to detail throughout this light and bright lower level studio unit. This unit was remodeled and features all-new kitchens and baths with no detail untouched. There is also a single car garage and a small side yard area perfect for bikes and surfboards. All this and close walking distance to the beach makes up this unique coastal enclave. The home also features designer finishes that include wood floors, new cabinets, and all new quartz counter and the handmade Italian tile backsplash that goes all the way to the ceiling. This unit has a separate eat-in kitchen space and large entertaining space that doubles as the bedroom - use of space in this unit is exemplary. Truly a must-see, this duplex is located minutes from world-class beaches, dining, recreation and entertainment which is all found in world-famous Laguna Beach, California.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31688 Jewel Avenue have any available units?
31688 Jewel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 31688 Jewel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31688 Jewel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31688 Jewel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31688 Jewel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31688 Jewel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31688 Jewel Avenue offers parking.
Does 31688 Jewel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31688 Jewel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31688 Jewel Avenue have a pool?
No, 31688 Jewel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31688 Jewel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31688 Jewel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31688 Jewel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 31688 Jewel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31688 Jewel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31688 Jewel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
