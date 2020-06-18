31688 Jewel Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Exquisitely recreated 1946 Laguna Beach duplex with an exceptional finishes and attention to detail throughout this light and bright lower level studio unit. This unit was remodeled and features all-new kitchens and baths with no detail untouched. There is also a single car garage and a small side yard area perfect for bikes and surfboards. All this and close walking distance to the beach makes up this unique coastal enclave. The home also features designer finishes that include wood floors, new cabinets, and all new quartz counter and the handmade Italian tile backsplash that goes all the way to the ceiling. This unit has a separate eat-in kitchen space and large entertaining space that doubles as the bedroom - use of space in this unit is exemplary. Truly a must-see, this duplex is located minutes from world-class beaches, dining, recreation and entertainment which is all found in world-famous Laguna Beach, California.