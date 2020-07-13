31562 Monterey Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Just a short walk to beautiful beaches, the South Laguna Village Shops & Restaurants, and hiking trails, 31562 Monterey is in an exceptional location. The home lives comfortably. The main living space is a spacious great room with a large quartz countertop peninsula that’s perfect for sitting on bar stools and eating casually in the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with new appliances, cabinets, & stainless steel farm sink. The backyard is huge with ample space to entertain. There are also fruit trees, a danish green house, and a storage shed for beach toys, work tools and holiday decorations. All three bedrooms are upstairs with an ocean view from the master bedroom. The guest bedrooms look out to the green backyard. There is a two-car garage and long driveway for additional guest parking. The home has air conditioning and is solar powered to keep your electricity bill low. Ready immediately.