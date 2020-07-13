All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 31562 Monterey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
31562 Monterey Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

31562 Monterey Street

31562 Monterey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

31562 Monterey Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Coast Royal

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Just a short walk to beautiful beaches, the South Laguna Village Shops & Restaurants, and hiking trails, 31562 Monterey is in an exceptional location. The home lives comfortably. The main living space is a spacious great room with a large quartz countertop peninsula that’s perfect for sitting on bar stools and eating casually in the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with new appliances, cabinets, & stainless steel farm sink. The backyard is huge with ample space to entertain. There are also fruit trees, a danish green house, and a storage shed for beach toys, work tools and holiday decorations. All three bedrooms are upstairs with an ocean view from the master bedroom. The guest bedrooms look out to the green backyard. There is a two-car garage and long driveway for additional guest parking. The home has air conditioning and is solar powered to keep your electricity bill low. Ready immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31562 Monterey Street have any available units?
31562 Monterey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31562 Monterey Street have?
Some of 31562 Monterey Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31562 Monterey Street currently offering any rent specials?
31562 Monterey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31562 Monterey Street pet-friendly?
No, 31562 Monterey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31562 Monterey Street offer parking?
Yes, 31562 Monterey Street offers parking.
Does 31562 Monterey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31562 Monterey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31562 Monterey Street have a pool?
No, 31562 Monterey Street does not have a pool.
Does 31562 Monterey Street have accessible units?
No, 31562 Monterey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31562 Monterey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31562 Monterey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 31562 Monterey Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31562 Monterey Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Beach Apartments with ParkingLaguna Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College