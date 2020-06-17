31423 Coast

Amenities

HEAVEN ON EARTH... The dramatic OCEAN VIEWS and the ROMANTIC SETTINGS that inspire you. This beautifully furnished Ocean Front condominium offers expansive unobstructed Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island views that can be enjoyed from the Living Room, Dinning Room and the upgraded open kitchen. This beauty boasts, 2 great size bedrooms with large mirrored- door closets and ample storage; 2 beautifully upgraded bathrooms with high end, grand looking modern fixtures. Everything about this home from the black sinks to the JACUZZI TUB, the custom built granite walk in shower, the custom built kitchen with laminated brushed metal look cabinetry and high end Appliances like the sub-zero refrigerator, the plantation shutters the large sliding glass doors bringing the ocean views into the living room speaks loudly of comfort and class.

The complex is first class with around the clock guard security. It also offers, pool, spa, library, fitness room, fire pits, lounging areas, observation decks and patios and direct beach access. 2 car assigned and secured tandem parkings. Close proximity to the infamous Laguna Beach restaurants, shops, The Ranch, Aliso Park, Montage Resort, Art Galleries, Pageant Of the Masters, Sawdust... the list goes on and on and on..... This beauty is available elegantly furnished and now offered at THE BEST value!!