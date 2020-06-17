All apartments in Laguna Beach
31423 Coast

31423 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

31423 Pacific Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
HEAVEN ON EARTH... The dramatic OCEAN VIEWS and the ROMANTIC SETTINGS that inspire you. This beautifully furnished Ocean Front condominium offers expansive unobstructed Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island views that can be enjoyed from the Living Room, Dinning Room and the upgraded open kitchen. This beauty boasts, 2 great size bedrooms with large mirrored- door closets and ample storage; 2 beautifully upgraded bathrooms with high end, grand looking modern fixtures. Everything about this home from the black sinks to the JACUZZI TUB, the custom built granite walk in shower, the custom built kitchen with laminated brushed metal look cabinetry and high end Appliances like the sub-zero refrigerator, the plantation shutters the large sliding glass doors bringing the ocean views into the living room speaks loudly of comfort and class.
The complex is first class with around the clock guard security. It also offers, pool, spa, library, fitness room, fire pits, lounging areas, observation decks and patios and direct beach access. 2 car assigned and secured tandem parkings. Close proximity to the infamous Laguna Beach restaurants, shops, The Ranch, Aliso Park, Montage Resort, Art Galleries, Pageant Of the Masters, Sawdust... the list goes on and on and on..... This beauty is available elegantly furnished and now offered at THE BEST value!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31423 Coast have any available units?
31423 Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31423 Coast have?
Some of 31423 Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31423 Coast currently offering any rent specials?
31423 Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31423 Coast pet-friendly?
No, 31423 Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31423 Coast offer parking?
Yes, 31423 Coast offers parking.
Does 31423 Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31423 Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31423 Coast have a pool?
Yes, 31423 Coast has a pool.
Does 31423 Coast have accessible units?
No, 31423 Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 31423 Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31423 Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 31423 Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 31423 Coast does not have units with air conditioning.

