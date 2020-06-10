All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated September 28 2019

312 Broadway Street

312 Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Location

312 Broadway Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Main Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
package receiving
bike storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
AMENITIES
Experience comfort and bliss with Harbor Cove Apartment Home rentals. We know that your apartment search can be difficult, which is why we’ve made finding your next luxury apartment in Laguna Beach as easy as possible. Harbor Cove Apartment Homes offers a wide variety of floorplans to accommodate both individual and family lifestyles. Find your next home in Laguna Beach in our lovely community.
COMMUNITY AMENITIES

Package Receiving
Covered Parking
Public Transportation
Off Street Parking
Courtyard
Bike Racks
APARTMENT AMENITIES

Patio/Balcony
Refrigerator
Microwave
Efficient Appliances
Gas Range
Cable Ready
Ceiling Fan
View*
PET POLICY

PET POLICY DETAILS AND RESTRICTIONS

*All pets are subject to interview and management approval

Pet friendly:

Acceptable pets include cats, dogs, fish (50 gallon tank size limit with management’s prior written authorization). Other animals are subject to management approval.

Pet Maximum:

Limitation of two pets per apartment.

Deposits & Fees:

Cat- $400 deposit and $50 monthly fee per cat

Dog- $400 deposit and $50 monthly fee per dog

Restrictions:

The following dog breeds (full or mixed breeds) are not acceptable: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Cane Corsos, Great Dane, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky or any other breed management deems as restricted.

Prohibited pets include, but are not limited to, reptiles, ferrets, pigs, rabbits and monkeys.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Broadway Street have any available units?
312 Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 312 Broadway Street have?
Some of 312 Broadway Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 Broadway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Broadway Street is pet friendly.
Does 312 Broadway Street offer parking?
Yes, 312 Broadway Street offers parking.
Does 312 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Broadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 312 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 312 Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Broadway Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Broadway Street does not have units with air conditioning.
