312 Broadway Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking ceiling fan package receiving bike storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly

AMENITIES

Experience comfort and bliss with Harbor Cove Apartment Home rentals. We know that your apartment search can be difficult, which is why we’ve made finding your next luxury apartment in Laguna Beach as easy as possible. Harbor Cove Apartment Homes offers a wide variety of floorplans to accommodate both individual and family lifestyles. Find your next home in Laguna Beach in our lovely community.

COMMUNITY AMENITIES



Package Receiving

Covered Parking

Public Transportation

Off Street Parking

Courtyard

Bike Racks

APARTMENT AMENITIES



Patio/Balcony

Refrigerator

Microwave

Efficient Appliances

Gas Range

Cable Ready

Ceiling Fan

View*

PET POLICY



PET POLICY DETAILS AND RESTRICTIONS



*All pets are subject to interview and management approval



Pet friendly:



Acceptable pets include cats, dogs, fish (50 gallon tank size limit with management’s prior written authorization). Other animals are subject to management approval.



Pet Maximum:



Limitation of two pets per apartment.



Deposits & Fees:



Cat- $400 deposit and $50 monthly fee per cat



Dog- $400 deposit and $50 monthly fee per dog



Restrictions:



The following dog breeds (full or mixed breeds) are not acceptable: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Cane Corsos, Great Dane, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky or any other breed management deems as restricted.



Prohibited pets include, but are not limited to, reptiles, ferrets, pigs, rabbits and monkeys.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.