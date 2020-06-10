312 Broadway Street

Amenities
Experience comfort and bliss with Harbor Cove Apartment Home rentals. We know that your apartment search can be difficult, which is why we’ve made finding your next luxury apartment in Laguna Beach as easy as possible. Harbor Cove Apartment Homes offers a wide variety of floorplans to accommodate both individual and family lifestyles. Find your next home in Laguna Beach in our lovely community.
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Package Receiving
Covered Parking
Public Transportation
Off Street Parking
Courtyard
Bike Racks
APARTMENT AMENITIES
Patio/Balcony
Refrigerator
Microwave
Efficient Appliances
Gas Range
Cable Ready
Ceiling Fan
View*
PET POLICY
PET POLICY DETAILS AND RESTRICTIONS
*All pets are subject to interview and management approval
Pet friendly:
Acceptable pets include cats, dogs, fish (50 gallon tank size limit with management’s prior written authorization). Other animals are subject to management approval.
Pet Maximum:
Limitation of two pets per apartment.
Deposits & Fees:
Cat- $400 deposit and $50 monthly fee per cat
Dog- $400 deposit and $50 monthly fee per dog
Restrictions:
The following dog breeds (full or mixed breeds) are not acceptable: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Cane Corsos, Great Dane, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky or any other breed management deems as restricted.
Prohibited pets include, but are not limited to, reptiles, ferrets, pigs, rabbits and monkeys.
