Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:23 AM

31182 Monterey Street

31182 Monterey Street · No Longer Available
Location

31182 Monterey Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Coast Royal

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Rare opportunity to lease this beautiful ocean view home in South Lagunas' coveted Coast Royale neighborhood. Updated and upgraded to luxury standards this property is a private haven with views from everywhere. Hear the soothing sounds of the ocean while relaxing on your ocean view deck. Gated entry to English garden with Dutch front door. Beautiful wood floors greet you as you enter your own world of luxury with high, open beamed ceilings and clean, comfy beach living. Ocean breezes envelop you from the beautiful view decks while lounging, sun bathing or just having a glass of wine while grilling your favorite food. Speaking of food! Check out the large gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, upgraded appliances and breakfast bar. You will love cooking while watching the amazing ocean and sunset views. 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms upstairs and 1 large downstairs bedroom/bathroom suite. Inside laundry and storage with loads of room. View patio with spa off of downstairs suite then steps to the street below. This property is located on a huge street-to-street lot - topside is on Pedro and bottom fronts to Monterey. Walk to beaches, park, and yummy local South Laguna restaurants. This amazing home is an opportunity for any beach loving family. Won't be long before it's gone! Call Julie Hile at 949.487.0555 for additional details or private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31182 Monterey Street have any available units?
31182 Monterey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31182 Monterey Street have?
Some of 31182 Monterey Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31182 Monterey Street currently offering any rent specials?
31182 Monterey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31182 Monterey Street pet-friendly?
No, 31182 Monterey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31182 Monterey Street offer parking?
No, 31182 Monterey Street does not offer parking.
Does 31182 Monterey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31182 Monterey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31182 Monterey Street have a pool?
No, 31182 Monterey Street does not have a pool.
Does 31182 Monterey Street have accessible units?
No, 31182 Monterey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31182 Monterey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31182 Monterey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31182 Monterey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31182 Monterey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
