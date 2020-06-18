31182 Monterey Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Rare opportunity to lease this beautiful ocean view home in South Lagunas' coveted Coast Royale neighborhood. Updated and upgraded to luxury standards this property is a private haven with views from everywhere. Hear the soothing sounds of the ocean while relaxing on your ocean view deck. Gated entry to English garden with Dutch front door. Beautiful wood floors greet you as you enter your own world of luxury with high, open beamed ceilings and clean, comfy beach living. Ocean breezes envelop you from the beautiful view decks while lounging, sun bathing or just having a glass of wine while grilling your favorite food. Speaking of food! Check out the large gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, upgraded appliances and breakfast bar. You will love cooking while watching the amazing ocean and sunset views. 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms upstairs and 1 large downstairs bedroom/bathroom suite. Inside laundry and storage with loads of room. View patio with spa off of downstairs suite then steps to the street below. This property is located on a huge street-to-street lot - topside is on Pedro and bottom fronts to Monterey. Walk to beaches, park, and yummy local South Laguna restaurants. This amazing home is an opportunity for any beach loving family. Won't be long before it's gone! Call Julie Hile at 949.487.0555 for additional details or private showing.